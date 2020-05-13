Got questions about the Portland startup community? I might have answers…? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

As this pandemic wears on, so does our disconnectedness. In an effort to derail that, I’ve been working on holding events, recording conversations with folks, and editing them down to podcast episodes for your ears. I’ve even done a couple of extremely awkward Q&A sessions. But most all of these efforts have been long form. Which got me to thinking…

What if, rather than forcing y’all to sit through a 90 minute question and answer session, we just did some one off questions…? You get your question answered, promptly. I get something to do. And some other folks who have similar questions get the information they need, as well. Win, win, win. Or something. And stuff.

It’s like meeting in a coffee shop, one-on-one. While socially and appropriately distanced.

So if you have a question about the Portland startup community — or questions — head on over to the Portland startups Switchboard to post it. And feel free to heart other questions that you like. Then, I’ll record responses and post them.

Like if you’re wondering how to get started on your SaaS startup idea, I might respond with something like this.

Speaking of… I have questions. Will this work? Will it be helpful? Who knows? Giving it a shot, anyway. Looking forward to your questions. Thank you in advance for playing along at home.

