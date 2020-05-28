The Hidden Founders Project: Highlighting amazing entrepreneurs outside of Silicon Valley

Naithan Jones of Andreesen Horowitz is starting a new research project that’s going to be of interest to most — if not all — founders around these parts. He’s calling it “The Hidden Founders Project.” And it’s an effort to highlight amazing entrepreneurs outside of Silicon Valley.

I’m starting a research project to discover and highlight hidden genius founders



*Non Silicon Valley type

*Bootstrapped/friends and family

*novel and interesting model

*big niche market

*tech or non tech

*a little traction



Nominate them/yourself here 👉🏾 https://t.co/vWCVo2txma — Nait Jones ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@NaithanJones) May 28, 2020

I’m looking to find and highlight founders of young companies you likely would not see in Silicon Valley. Novel business models. The company doesn’t have to be a tech companies, but has potential to be a big global national/global business. The business should have at least some traction (profits, users, etc.) even if at small scale. Help me find these hidden geniuses. Tell us about them/you?

Self nominating is encouraged and welcomed. So get on that.

For more information or to complete the nomination form, visit The Hidden Founder Project.

[h/t Ryan Hoover]

