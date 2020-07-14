Bend Venture Conference applications are now open

It’s easily the largest startup stage pitch competition in the Pacific Northwest. And when you hold that sort of title — despite any pandemic — the show must go on. In some way or another. That’s why Bend Venture Conference has opened applications for BVC 2020.

Now in it’s 17th year, the next rendition of the pitch event will be held in person and virtually October 15-16, 2020, in Bend.

“It’s important now more than ever to get funding into the hands of small businesses,” said Brian Vierra, EDCO’s Venture Catalyst. “The Bend Venture Conference continues to bring together inspiring companies and multiple prestigious funds. While this year’s conference may look a little different than in year’s past, the reason we continue to push forward has not changed. BVC has helped create over 1,100 jobs since its inception and companies that have won funding at BVC have received nearly $700 million additional dollars in follow-on investments.”

What sort of funding? Well…

Growth Stage Competition finalists could collect an investment of $250,000 or more. Companies in the Impact Competition have historically competed for investments ranging from $50,000-$100,000. Companies in the Early Stage competition could receive and investment of $25,000 or more.

Interested in applying or seeking more information? Visit Bend Venture Conference.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...