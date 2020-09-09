REMINDER: Westside Early-Stage Entrepreneur Peer Support happens F2F IRL Thursday

Leave it to entrepreneurs to begin testing that whole “meeting in person” concept. Westside Early-Stage Entrepreneur Peer Support Meetup tomorrow will be the first in person gathering I’ve heard about in months.

This week we’ll be meeting in person for the first time! The location is Brickhaus Coffee in Beaverton (right at the Beaverton Central Max stop)

If meeting face to face IRL is something you’ve been craving, then mask up and head over to Beaverton. The event takes place at 4:00PM on September 10, 2020.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit Westside Early-Stage Entrepreneur Peer Support Meetup.

