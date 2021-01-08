SXSW Pitch 2021 application deadline extended

If you’ve been putting off applying for the annual SXSW Pitch event, your procrastination has now been rewarded. The application deadline is now Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 11:59PM PST.

Of the 553 companies who participated in SXSW Pitch between 2009 and 2019, over 80% received funding, with combined funding in excess of almost $7.6 billion (does not include undisclosed grants, angel and seed funding). Of these 553 companies, 18% have been acquired by the likes of Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Constant Contact, and Harmon. Some of our prestigious alums you may know to include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango.

There is a $59 application fee.

For more information on eligibility or to apply, visit SXSW Pitch 2021.

[Full disclosure: I have served as an advisor to SXSW Pitch and have helped judge the competition for a number of years.]

