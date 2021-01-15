Foxbox: It’s the tiniest moments that have biggest impact

It’s the little things. Foxbox — a nonprofit designed to support children and their parents during long hospital stays founded by former startup founder Kat Miller — recognizes this. And they’re hoping to make 2021 a year focused on those small seemingly insignificant yet everlasting moments their primary focus.

I keep circling back to those moments that, if you were to write a biography of someone, would often never make it past the first draft. Moments that we tend to forget, to move on from, leaving them in the past where we experienced them. A neatly trimmed sticker. A hand to hold. A name. A dance. Moments so tiny that if you blinked, you’d miss them. But the tiny moments are how you survive and what helps carry the weight of grief once the wave has crashed. Our strength and our hope were built in practically immeasurable increments.

To read the entire piece, visit Foxbox.

[Full disclosure: Kat is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

