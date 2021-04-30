The Wild closes $2 million round, led by at.inc/

I don’t spend as much time combing through the Form Ds as I used to. But journalists still do. Why? Because SEC filings are a great way to get the jump on stories about who is raising capital, be it venture capitalists or startups.

That’s probably how The Oregonian’s Mike Rogoway caught this tidbit:

Looks like Portland collaboration startup @TheWildXR has raised another $2m.



Here’s the SEC filing:https://t.co/PwVeBgLSIE — Mike Rogoway (@rogoway) April 29, 2021

The challenge, of course, is that Form Ds don’t provide a lot of context. And they aren’t necessarily the end of the story.

So I pinged the folks at The Wild to get some more detail. And here’s what I got:

The $2 million round was led by at.inc/ out of San Francisco

The Wild has already made four hires in Customer Success and Sales

… and they’re interested in hiring even more folks in engineering

For more information, visit The Wild.

[Full disclosure: The Wild is an alum of Oregon Story Board, a PIE project. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...