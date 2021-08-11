A Kids Book About lands $7 million Series A, rebrands as A Kids Company About

Kids. They grow up so fast. And apparently, so do companies focused on kids. Like this Portland startup which has outgrown its original moniker and now has a new name. Meet A Kids Company About.

“From the beginning, we set out to tell stories that talked up to kids, not down to them, creating inclusive content from first-person perspectives and diverse voices,” said Jelani Memory, Founder and CEO of A Kids Company About in a press release. “With this expansion, we can tell more stories from new voices, engaging kids where they need it most. This is the future of kids media—content that takes kids seriously and meets them exactly where they’re at.”

They’re also adding a new offering to complement their books, board books, and podcasts: A Kids Class About.

Unlike other kids’ media, A Kids Class About treats kids with respect and speaks directly to them, knowing that they have real questions about their future and want real answers. More than anything, these classes will help kids answer the singular question, “Who do you want to be when you grow up?” Kids can explore and stream via the web—and soon-to-launch native mobile and TV apps—multi-chapter, on-demand classes from anywhere. Subscriptions to classes start at $19.99 a month or $179.99 annually, with a 14-day free trial.

And to continue to fuel that growth? A $7 million Series A.

“This round, 93% of capital came from Black investors,” Jelani told the Portland Business Journal, which includes institutions and angel investors. “There were a handful of local investors who invested in the seed (round) that we made space for.”

For more information, visit A Kids Company About.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Company About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

