Bend Venture Conference reveals semi-finalists competing to take the stage

Rick Turoczy on September 14, 2021

For early stage startups, the path to the stage at the largest early stage pitch competition in the Pacific Northwest — Bend Venture Conference — goes through the September EDCO Central Oregon PubTalk, where each company will present a three minute pitch with the hopes of being one of the finalists selected to take the BVC stage in October.

Who’s competing for a spot on stage and, ultimately, at least $30,000 from Portland Seed Fund?

  • cannecht (Bend, OR) – A digital marketplace to help cannabis operators find and secure service contracts with trusted providers.
  • Field Day (Portland, OR) – An online platform that makes it easy for individuals and organizations to discover and engage with local nonprofits through group volunteer events.
  • FoxFace Systems (Camas, WA) – Providing an easy and affordable online platform for the affordable housing compliance process.
  • KinectAir (Vancouver, WA) – Private aviation made public. Affordable, soon to be electric, aircraft booked from your smartphone using local community airports.
  • LifeAir (Portland, OR) – Saving millions of lives by pioneering the first ventilator that eliminates patient to patient transmission of diseases, such as pneumonia and COVID.
  • Radious (Portland, OR) – An online marketplace for rentable home office and meeting space.
  • Shilling (Portland, OR) – A micro investing app that bridges the gap between the time you spend on your smartphone (screen time) and investing in the stock market.
  • Tonsil Tech (Redmond, OR) – At-home handheld device to remove tonsil stones painlessly and effectively.

Want to see the pitches? Register to attend the PubTalk, in person or virtually.

