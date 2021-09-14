Bend Venture Conference reveals semi-finalists competing to take the stage

For early stage startups, the path to the stage at the largest early stage pitch competition in the Pacific Northwest — Bend Venture Conference — goes through the September EDCO Central Oregon PubTalk, where each company will present a three minute pitch with the hopes of being one of the finalists selected to take the BVC stage in October.

Who’s competing for a spot on stage and, ultimately, at least $30,000 from Portland Seed Fund?

cannecht (Bend, OR) – A digital marketplace to help cannabis operators find and secure service contracts with trusted providers.

Field Day (Portland, OR) – An online platform that makes it easy for individuals and organizations to discover and engage with local nonprofits through group volunteer events.

FoxFace Systems (Camas, WA) – Providing an easy and affordable online platform for the affordable housing compliance process.

KinectAir (Vancouver, WA) – Private aviation made public. Affordable, soon to be electric, aircraft booked from your smartphone using local community airports.

LifeAir (Portland, OR) – Saving millions of lives by pioneering the first ventilator that eliminates patient to patient transmission of diseases, such as pneumonia and COVID.

Radious (Portland, OR) – An online marketplace for rentable home office and meeting space.

Shilling (Portland, OR) – A micro investing app that bridges the gap between the time you spend on your smartphone (screen time) and investing in the stock market.

Tonsil Tech (Redmond, OR) – At-home handheld device to remove tonsil stones painlessly and effectively.

Want to see the pitches? Register to attend the PubTalk, in person or virtually.

