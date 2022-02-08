Portland startup DeepSurface raises $4.5 million Seed Round

While the size of today’s Seed Rounds seem more like Series A rounds from a few years ago, it’s nice to see a Portland startup taking advantage of the trend — and dry VC powder — to fuel their growth here locally. This morning, I got word that DeepSurface has raised $4.5 million. Participating investors include Differential Ventures, which led the round; Osage Venture Partners; Ginossar Ventures; and Peninsula Ventures.

“We are very excited to announce that we’ve raised $4.5 million in seed funding,” said James Dirksen, co-founder and chief executive officer at DeepSurface. “We’ve grown over 300 percent in revenue this year and plan to do the same in 2022. We’ve begun working with large enterprise customers and have over a dozen companies in proof of value evaluations currently. The DeepSurface team is doing an amazing job supporting our early customers; lowering their cost of vulnerability management through automation while rapidly reducing their organizational risk in a measurable way.”

What does DeepSurface do?

Founded in 2017, DeepSurface is the first fully-automated platform that collects all needed context from an organization’s network, analyzes all vulnerabilities for exploitability using that context, and then prioritizes all vulnerabilities by risk to the organization. DeepSurface customers include financial services providers, public utilities, legal services, SaaS providers and higher education.

Previous local investors include Cascade Seed Fund and Voyager Capital. SeaChange, out of Seattle, also participated in the previous round.

For more information, see previous coverage of DeepSurface (nee Kanchil) on Silicon Florist or visit DeepSurface.

