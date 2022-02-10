REMINDER: Pitch Oregon is Friday, February 11, 2022 — and it’s being streamed

Just a quick reminder that TiE Oregon’s Pitch Oregon will be held tomorrow afternoon. And it will be streamed so that you can watch all the pitches from the comfort of your Web browser.

What’s Pitch Oregon?

In its 6th year, Pitch Oregon is TiE Oregon’s marquee event, attracting hundreds of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors each year. New this year, we are welcoming companies from around the Pacific Northwest to compete for equitable investments totaling $325k!

The event is free to attend virtually. It begins at 1:00PM Pacific Time.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Pitch Oregon

