Interested in joining a startup accelerator? PIE applications are now open

It’s that time of year. Time for the PIE startup accelerator to open its annual application period. And time for you, founder of a product-based startup, to decide if a startup accelerator could be beneficial for your company at this juncture.

What types of folks does PIE work with…?

PIE is a program predicated on providing founders — often first time entrepreneurs — with access to the mentorship and networks they need to be successful. And we do it by focusing on what each company needs, rather than being driven by a one size fits all curriculum. Think of it as an independent study, enabling you to focus on the issues, problems, and opportunities that matter most to you — all while being supported by a network of peers and mentors. What’s more, in addition to programming, PIE provides access to discounted and free services designed to equip your company with the tools you need to succeed.

If that sounds like something that would benefit you — and you’re building a company around a product like software, SaaS, hardware, or consumer products — you might want to consider applying. The application window is open until March 14, 2022, at 11:59PM Pacific Time. And applications are open to anyone, anywhere given that the program will be virtual again, this year.

Still have questions? Consider attending a live Q&A session, joining the PIE Discord, or thumbing through the cheat sheet that PIE provides.

For more information, visit PIE.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

