The next Portland Incubator Experiment experiment

If you’ve followed PIE at all, you probably realize that they take the “E” in their name — which stands for “experiment” — fairly seriously. As a way of exploring new opportunities. And to ensure that they continue trying new things. Even if those things have a likelihood of failing.

Often, the experiments are focused on the program itself. Or on the startup community. But this time, PIE is proposing an experiment that likely has the potential for impact beyond startups, beyond the tech community, and potentially, beyond Portland.

Curious about learning more? PIE will be hosting an event on March 1, 2022, at 4:00PM to share the concept and answer questions. The event is free. And the public is invited to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “PIE: A new experiment.” To stay up-to-date on future events, join the PIE Meetup group.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...