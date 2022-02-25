Like talking science? Consider attending Science Talk ’22

I don’t know about you, but as an admitted introvert, I’m really liking the continued opportunities to attend hybrid events from the comfort of my desktop while other folks get to show up in person. Extroverts get what they need. Introverts get what they need. And if what you need is more science in your life, then you’re going to want to check out the upcoming Science Talk ’22, a hybrid online and IRL event.

Have you ever struggled to explain why your science matters to someone else? Have you ever been frustrated at the way science is covered in the media or how it is “misused” in policy? SCIENCE TALK ’22 will unite science communicators, practitioners, and facilitators for two exciting days of learning best practices for how to talk science better. It will feature presentations, workshops, expert panels, and networking opportunities galore.

The event takes place online and in-person at the Tiffany Center in Portland, Oregon, March 23-25, 2022, featuring a host of amazing science types. All-access passes for the three-day event run $300. Online-only is available for half of that price at $150. Discounts are available.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Science Talk ’22.

Like this: Like Loading...