TiE XL Boot Camp applications close March 18, 2022

Working on a startup while you juggle a day job? Too busy working on your startup during the day to carve out time during work hours? You might be a perfect fit for the TiE XL Boot Camp program that helps educate founders on relevant topics and skills to support their entrepreneurial journey.

Topics: TiE XL was created for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs, and is instructed by entrepreneurs who will cover topics such as: articulating the problem and solution, competitive positioning, startup financials, marketing, fundraising options, and more! Schedule: This is a series of ten 3-hour workshop that will take place from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM, two times per week. This cohort will start in late March or early April (pending availability of participants).

[Editor: As an aside, we’ve had the pleasure of working with a bunch of TiE XL Boot Camp alums at PIE and I’m always super impressed with how well prepared the founders are to engage in our programs.]

Sound like a program that might be the right fit for you? Well, get ready to be happy, because they’re accepting applications for their next cohort until March 18, 2022.

The cost for the program is $1000 with a discount for TiE members. Scholarships are available.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE XL Boot Camp.

