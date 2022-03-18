Winners of TiE Oregon Westside Pitch Competition 2022

If you, like me, didn’t get a chance to attend the Westside Pitch Competition, last week, it sounds like we missed a great event. It also sounds like the big winner, overall, was community. With nearly 100 folks attending in person. (And I’ve been hearing similar reports about solid attendance from recent in-person gatherings like PitchBlack and OEN PubTalks, as well.)

But some startups won too:

Foodi Menus – Smart-menu system www.foodi-menus.com $5,000 Radious – Airbnb-like marketplace for meeting spaces or private offices www.radious.pro $2,500 Prrl Labs – Innovative consumption technology for cannabis www.PrrlLabs.com $2,500 in legal services from Buchalter

For more information or to stay in the loop for future events, visit TiE Oregon.

