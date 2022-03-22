Two Portland startups graduate from latest fundraising cohort at Founder Gym

Rick Turoczy on March 22, 2022

While Founder Gym may not technically be a Portland startup accelerator — it’s a virtual program — interim CEO of Founder Gym, Paige Hendrix Buckner, is a long-time fixture of the Portland startup community. So we’ll just call it a Portland startup accelerator. And this class, two Portland startups joined Paige for the program:

GetWith

GetWith offers thoughtful spaces for conversations that allow people to get to know each other.

Whether it’s in ongoing breakouts, peer support, accountability groups, or just open conversations, we give connectors like you the simple tools to make it easy to build belonging.

Printer’s Row

Printer’s Row is a B2B marketplace for the book publishing industry, helping industry professionals streamline work, decrease operational costs, and mitigate supply chain issues.

For more, read about FG Fundraising Cohort 18.

[Full disclosure: Printer’s Row is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

