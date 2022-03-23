$10 million infusion for Beaverton-based Facteus, the “largest provider of anonymized and synthesized consumer transaction data”

Beaverton-based Facteus announced a $10 million investment by Curql Collective. The funding will be used to fuel growth and innovation, including expansion into additional markets. Plus the deal comes with data to augment an already impressive anonymized aggregated dataset already available through the company.

Anonymized aggregated data from what? What does Facteus do…? Good question. They weren’t really on my radar either. In a phrase, data aggregation. Based on consumer transactions. Like credit card and debit card data.

Facteus has gained rapid growth and momentum among financial institutions, investors, and corporations by becoming the largest provider of anonymized and synthesized consumer transaction data in the Alternative Data industry. Facteus will use the funds to support the growth of Facteus’ Quantamatics platform, continued product innovation, and expansion into new industry verticals. In addition to the funding, Curql gives Facteus unique access to unlock the vast data assets of its Curql Collective owners, contributing tens of millions of new consumer debit and credit cards to Facteus’ growing panel.

“While the amount of data generated every year grows exponentially, not all data is equal in its insightfulness and value. Facteus believes there is enormous value in understanding how people and businesses spend money,” said Chris Marsh, Founder & CEO at Facteus. “We are excited to bring Curql on as an investor, as they share our vision for what we are building and have a deep knowledge of the credit union industry to help us acquire more data.”

