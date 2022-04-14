Chris Chen joins Portland fintech startup Sila as CTO

I’m always saying that we have a super interesting fintech cluster here in town. Thanks, in part, to the diaspora from early challenger banks like Simple. And a recent hire — by a company helmed by one of the cofounders of Simple — lends credence to that assertion. You see, Chris Chen, formerly CTO of Wyre, has joined Sila as CTO.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join our team,” said Shamir Karkal, CEO and co-founder, Sila Inc. “Chris brings a wealth of experience in fintech, crypto, and in scaling startups like Sila to large companies. Most importantly he is a team player who is focused on growing and mentoring the team as we scale.”

Chris brings a wealth of knowledge in fintech, media and entertainment, crypto, security, and infrastructure to Sila. While at Microsoft, he helped to service some of Microsoft’s largest clients and built partnerships. Chris has gone from being the first employee at several startups to leading teams of 500 people. His work in fintech has spanned payments, cryptocurrency, lending, staking, savings, billing, automated processing, collections, and exception handling. Chris is a product-focused CTO whose work has won global awards, including an Emmy® Award for transforming entertainment. He holds a master’s degree in computer science and bachelor’s degree in computer science and electrical engineering, both from UCLA.

For more information, visit Sila.

Like this: Like Loading...