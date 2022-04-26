Heads up: Demolicious — slated for Thursday — is postponed

Startups are all about trying things. Sometimes those things work. Sometimes they don’t. And it’s no different with community. Sometimes, no matter how obvious and needed something appears to be, the community reacts otherwise. So you try. You observe. And you refine based on those observations. And that’s what former marquee startup community event Demolicious is experiencing with its planned reboot, this week. So it has been canceled.

Demolicious organizer Josh Carter shared the decision to cancel this week’s event on LinkedIn:

There is no future date scheduled for the event.

For more information, visit Demolicious.

