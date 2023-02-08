.

Fresh off a PitchBlack win, CardCraft launches a Kickstarter campaign

I love startup founders. One day they’re winning pitch competitions. The next day, without taking a breath, they’re onto something new. Take Damola Omotosho, founder of CardCraft. Last night, he took second place at PitchBlack. Today? He’s launched a Kickstarter campaign to support the next stage of growth for the company.

The campaign is open for a month. And it’s 20% of the way towards its goal. And it’s already been featured as a product to watch on the platform.

For more information or to contribute, visit CardCraft on Kickstarter.

