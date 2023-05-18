Who won the Oregon Technology Awards, this year?

I have to admit that, after the last three years, I’m feeling pretty out of the loop on the broader technology scene here in Portland and Oregon. I’m much more closely tracking early-stage startups in software, hardware, and consumer products. Often before they’ve established much of a presence. So it’s always nice to have a reference point like the Oregon Technology Awards.
And here’s who won, this year, according to a LinkedIn post from the Technology Association of Oregon, the event’s organizer and host.
- Pre Revenue: Skip Technology (nominated by: Brennan Gantner)
- Emerging: Emano Flow (nominated by: Teddy Hay, PhD)
- Rising Star: STUDSON (nominated by: Ryan Barnes)
- Accelerate: RadarFirst (nominated by: Emilie S.)
- Growth: LegitScript (nominated by: Kristen Zervis)
- Momentum: PWCC Marketplace, LLC (nominated by: Erik Hidle.)
- Enterprise: Biamp (nominated by: Kiersten Kessler Szatkiewicz)
- Most Disruptive: Lazarus 3D(nominated by: Smriti Agrawal Zaneveld, PhD)
For more information, visit the Technology Association of Oregon.