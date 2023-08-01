Looking to connect in person? Magnet may be attractive to you

Even with the improved weather, in-person events still seem to be struggling to come back. But there are a few bright spots here and there that give me hope. One of those events in Magnet, a different kind of networking event.

Promoted as “Networking that doesn’t suck,” Magnet revolves around an “ask & offer” format that helps folks more rapidly connect with the folks that can be of the most immediate benefit. So rather than aimless wandering through a crowded room, you get focused engagement around real problems.

The next event will be held August 21, 2023, at 5:30PM. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Magnet.

