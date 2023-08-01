.

Looking to connect in person? Magnet may be attractive to you

Rick Turoczy on August 1, 2023

Even with the improved weather, in-person events still seem to be struggling to come back. But there are a few bright spots here and there that give me hope. One of those events in Magnet, a different kind of networking event.

Promoted as “Networking that doesn’t suck,” Magnet revolves around an “ask & offer” format that helps folks more rapidly connect with the folks that can be of the most immediate benefit. So rather than aimless wandering through a crowded room, you get focused engagement around real problems.

The next event will be held August 21, 2023, at 5:30PM. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Magnet.

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

