An opportunity for founders to get time with VCs Rethink Impact, Rogue Women, and/or Wellington Access Ventures

Thinking about raising Venture Capital? Wondering why your pitch isn’t resonating with investors? Just want to get another perspective on your startup? Well, grab some time with Rethink Impact, Rogue Women, and/or Wellington Access Ventures as part of the office hours they’re hosting on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Not ready to raise yet? As the Portland Business Journal shares, it’s never too early to start a relationship with investors.

Raising money can be about relationships as much as it is about a pitch, and these kinds of meetings can be a way to start a relationship with a fund. For [Jenny] Abramson, she said if a company fits her investment thesis it’s a way to start a conversation. Or if a company isn’t a fit she can advise founders on getting to the right person, she said.

“People were saying it was hard for women and other (underrepresented founders) to get in front of VCs. So we thought, let’s open up the office to (open access),” she said.

As of this writing, there were still open slots with Rethink Impact. So grab a time. Or keep an eye on the schedules in case someone has a cancelation.

Category: Portland Post navigation



