TEDxLacamas Lake: Countdown focuses on climate issues

If you’ve been looking to get back to traditional events with speakers and crowds, the upcoming TEDxLacamas Lake Countdown, November 15, 2023, in Vancouver, Washington, might be right up your alley. Especially if you’re interested in folks doing work in the climate space.

TEDxLacamas Lake Countdown features 16 speakers and performers giving TEDx presentations to share their work as climate champions. We’ll talk about everything from carbon capture to regenerative agriculture, electrification of school buses to decarbonizing cement, the power of individual action and the need to think bigger about our personal impact. Don’t miss this opportunity to share ideas, build connections and foster relationships with Pacific Northwest climate leaders.

Why “countdown”?

Countdown is a global initiative, powered by TED and Future Stewards, to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis. The goal: to build a better future by cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 towards reaching net zero by 2050. It was launched October 10, 2020 with the Countdown Global Launch, a virtual event featuring five curated sessions of talks, interviews and performances. To learn more about the initiative and how you can take action on climate change, visit countdown.ted.com.

Tickets for the event are $95. It will be held at the Magenta Theater in downtown Vancouver.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit TEDxLacamas Lake.

