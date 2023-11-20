.

REMINDER: Hardware Happy Hour Portland is Tuesday

Rick Turoczy on November 20, 2023

Hardware hacker? Curious about what’s happening in the world of hardware in Portland? Well, have I got the gathering for you. It’s the Hardware Happy Hour Portland. And it’s happening on Tuesday.

At Hardware Happy Hour Portland we welcome anyone interested in any kind of hardware from beginner to expert: Arduino DIYers, engineers, hardware start up founders, e-textile experimenters, LED-curious folks, 3D printing enthusiasts or robotics geeks.

If you’re working on something even vaguely related please do bring it along. No presentations, no pitch decks, just projects and conversation.
Join us and nerd out about electronics!

The event takes place on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 6:30PM at Bye and Bye on Alberta.

For more information or to sign up for news on future events, visit Hardware Happy Hour Portland.

