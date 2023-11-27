Profile of Aloha High and Oregon State alum Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia

There are any number of impressive technology folks with ties to Oregon. But the person most definitely having their moment in the sun as part of the AI fueled technology world of today is Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia, an alum of Aloha High School and Oregon State University. The New Yorker recently featured Jensen in a piece that shares more about Jensen’s life, including building the chipmaker that is “powering the AI revolution.”

Then, in 2013, on the basis of promising research from the academic computer-science community, Huang bet Nvidia’s future on artificial intelligence. A.I. had disappointed investors for decades, and Bryan Catanzaro, Nvidia’s lead deep-learning researcher at the time, had doubts. “I didn’t want him to fall into the same trap that the A.I. industry has had in the past,” Catanzaro told me. “But, ten years plus down the road, he was right.” In the near future, A.I. is projected to generate movies on demand, provide tutelage to children, and teach cars to drive themselves. All of these advances will occur on Nvidia G.P.U.s, and Huang’s stake in the company is now worth more than forty billion dollars.

To read the entire profile, visit “How Jensen Huang’s Nvidia Is Powering the A.I. Revolution.“

Category: Portland Post navigation



