Social media behavior among US teens in 2023

One of the greatest challenges of running a startup is figuring out where to find your customers. For the last decade or so, the prevailing answer has been “social media.” But where is the next generation of potential customers spending their time…? Recent insights from Pew Research reveal the usage of social media by US teens in 2023 — with YouTube and TikTok being the dominant platforms.

YouTube, the most widely used platform measured in the survey, is also frequently visited by its users. About seven-in-ten teens say they visit the video-sharing platform daily, including 16% who report being on the site almost constantly. At the same time, 58% of teens are daily users of TikTok. This includes 17% who describe their TikTok use as almost constant.

To read the full report, visit Pew Research.

