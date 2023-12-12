Their loss is your gain: Prrl Labs is shutting down — so products are on sale

One of the early players in the legalized cannabis community in Portland wasn’t a retail location or an edible, it was a device for toasting cannabis to release more of each strain’s unique features. And it did it with rocket science. Literally. But unfortunately, the company wasn’t able to achieve the traction it needed to stay alive. So Prrl Labs is shutting down.

But it’s definitely one of those “our loss is your gain” situations. Because their remaining inventory is on sale.

Unfortunately, we are writing to let you know that we’ve decided to close up shop and dissolve Prrl Labs by the end of December. This was a painful and sad decision to make. Over the last few months, we’ve been debating the continued viability of the business as we have tried to balance marketplace realities, funding constraints, and increasing costs of both goods and marketing. This has been an incredible journey, and we’re so glad that you’ve been a part of it! Five years ago, we were captivated by the simple idea of replacing the butane lighter with perfectly heated air so that we could enjoy our cannabis from any pipe or bong without the harmful byproducts of combustion. And, while health was foremost in our minds at first, we discovered that the real magic is in the incredible tastes and effects unlocked by the pure, convective heating. Moreover, the ability to vary the vapor density with your breath gives you complete control over your vapor experience. We are so grateful to you and your belief in our products! Your tremendous response and reviews have sustained us through the many challenges of these past few years. We were energized by the many stories of how the Neo has changed your lives and lungs for the better. The last day of web sales will be on Thursday, December 21st until 7:27 PM Pacific time (which, for the nerds out there, is the precise moment of Winter Equinox at our longitude). All products have been discounted by 40%…

For more information or to purchase something, visit Prrl Labs.

[Full disclosure: Prrl Labs is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

