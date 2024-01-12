Spilling the tea: Ciara Pressler launches Portland Tea Party podcast

Another new podcast about Portland. And no, it’s not that Tea Party. It’s Ciara Pressler’s Portland Tea Party podcast, a quick take on Portland, what’s happening here, what up in politics, who’s doing what… and highlighting the amazing people behind the scenes through a “civic engagement project.” The project premiered today on YouTube Live and LinkedIn.

Portland Tea Party show is about bringing Portland back: co-creating the new Portland by getting people like you hyped about what’s happening and how you can get involved. Important stuff that affects your life gets buried under clickbait news and insider jargon. You don’t have time for that!! We’re here to keep it simple and bring the party by highlighting all the awesome things ahead for our City.

Have something you’d like to see Ciara cover or questions you need answered? She wants to hear your feedback and questions. So chime in.

For more information or to subscribe, visit Portland Tea Party.

