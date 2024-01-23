Fanlist (formerly known as Podinbox) launches paid subscriptions for podcasts

While creating a podcast and dutifly recording and promoting it are all good fun, some folks would benefit from some financial support for their efforts. That’s why Fanlist — the service formerly known as Podinbox — is enabling users to manage paid subscribers for their podcasts.

Now, Fanlist lets you easily create and sell a paid podcast!

With our new “memberships” feature, you can now easily sell your paid podcast episodes. Fans can subscribe to your paid content right on your fan page.

It’s super easy to set up. We host your paid podcast feed and manage your podcast subscriptions…you focus on creating paid content and earning money!