An initial taste of the PIE Cookbook

While slaughtering the English language is among my chief hobbies, I’m busy most days running PIE, an ongoing experiment to figure out how startups and established corporations and organization can collaborate for mutual benefit. Over the past eight years, it’s been a coworking space, an early stage startup accelerator, and a consultancy that has helped other accelerator programs.

Yes, it’s been an accelerator accelerator. Ahem.

But for the last year, I’ve been working to capture much of what we’ve learned during this experiment. And the mistakes we’ve made. And the happy accidents that we happened to stumble into. It’s something we’re calling the PIE Cookbook.

For most of its life, the PIE Cookbook existed as a jumble of thoughts, jotted notes, and small chunks of content. But in 2017, that all changed. I’ve spent this year pulling everything together into a single document.

It’s not perfect. But it’s released. Introducing the PIE Cookbook 0.9 beta.

Now, admittedly, the beta still has quite a few flaws. There are any number of typos. It’s repetitive in sections. It’s repetitive in sections. And we have an ever-growing list of things we still desperately want to write.

There’s still a ton of work to do. But at least now we have this new baseline. And a whole new starting point.

If you’re interested in startup accelerators, you’re thinking about starting an accelerator, you’re already running an accelerator, or you’re a startup founder that’s considering an accelerator, I hope you find this book valuable—even in its current iteration. And if you can think of ways to make it better, you have things you want to add, or you have sections that you’d like to see me address, please feel free to let me know.

In the meantime, I’ll go back to working my way through the document, fixing issues, and starting to cover the topics on my to-do list.

As always, I’ll be doing all of this writing out in the open, so please feel free to follow along.

