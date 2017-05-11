Even Gartner thinks Portland startups are cool. Well, Lucid Meetings, at least.

For early stage startups, the idea of briefing industry analysts may seem like something to pursue in the distant future. But for the types of business-to-business companies Portland builds, they can be a great way to get in front of large corporate customers and buyers—especially if they think you’re cool. Like the way Gartner feels about Portland startup Lucid Meetings.

If you aren’t familiar with our Cool Vendor special reports, each year Gartner publishes research across almost 100 different areas highlighting lesser-known, emerging vendors that are often unknown due to their small size and relative immaturity. Gartner’s definition of a Cool Vendor is a small company offering a technology or service that is: Innovative — enables users to do things they couldn’t do before. Impactful — has or will have a business impact, not just technology for its own sake. Intriguing — has caught Gartner’s interest during the past six months.

Okay. So maybe it’s not just Lucid Meetings. They thought Elemental was pretty cool a few years back, too. Well, and Accumulus even further back.

For more information on the award and the company, visit Lucid Meetings.

