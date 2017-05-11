Quantifiable impact: Starve Ups shares some metrics on its performance

Rick Turoczy on May 11, 2017

While there are so many things I love about the Portland startup community, one of the things that always seems to irksomely fall by the wayside is quantifying what’s actually happening in our community. We’ve got anecdotal evidence in droves. But metrics? Not so much.

So when I opened my email today, imagine my surprise and joy when I encountered a whole slew of metrics. Provided by Starve Ups, Oregon’s original startup “scalerator.”

Take a few minutes to thumb through what they’ve accomplished, since their founding. They have actual numbers. And metrics. And stuff.

Starve Ups By The Numbers 2017 - 01
Starve Ups By The Numbers 2017 - 02
Starve Ups By The Numbers 2017 - 03

For more information, visit Starve Ups.

