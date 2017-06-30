REMINDER: Still (barely) time to apply to meet investors at BEST FEST 2017

Look, I’m not saying I know you procrastinate… Wait. No that’s exactly what I’m saying. So I thought I would give you one last nudge for the opportunity to participate in Eco-Capital Connections at BEST FEST 2017. Applications are due today, June 30, 2017.

What’s Eco-Capital Connections? Well, it provides “opportunities to meet with representatives of corporate, venture, and angel investors with an interest in Cleantech deals and partnership.”

So if you’re a Cleantech company, you should be applying. Like right now.

For more information, visit This Is Cleantech. To submit your application, visit Eco-Capital Connections at BEST FEST 2017.

