A little startup homework over the weekend: Bend Venture Conference opens applications

Every October, any number of investors descend upon Bend to take part in the largest cash prize startup competition in the Pacific Northwest, the Bend Venture Conference. It’s arguably the most valuable investor gathering in the state. But you know what? It’s only truly valuable if there are awesome startups there. That’s where you come in.

“Bend Venture Conference truly elevated venture and angel investing in Oregon last year by deploying nearly $4 million to ten companies. It was a banner year with over 90 impressive applicants. We continue to attract some of the most innovative companies in the west to compete for these investments. And at the same time, there’s room for companies of all stages to compete within our three categories,” said Brian Vierra, EDCO’s Venture Catalyst.

So how do you get involved? Well, you apply. Like right now.

Growth Stage Competition: This category is open to companies that have a proven concept, have generated initial revenues and are prepared to scale quickly with investment. Applicants can be located anywhere in the U.S. Apply now.

Early Stage Competition: This category is open to companies that have a great idea and are close to “proof of concept.” They are pre-revenue (or very early-revenue) and are in the process of testing their product in the market. Applicants must be located in Central Oregon. Apply now.

Social Impact Competition: Now in its second year, this category is open to for-profit companies, whose business models are integrated with a mission to have a significant and measurable social or environmental impact. Applicants should be aiming to generate long-term enterprise value and attractive returns on capital. Applicants must be located in Oregon. Apply now.

For more information, visit Bend Venture Conference.

