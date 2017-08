u know ur senator is cool when @ctrlhpdx has hackers makin art about them @RonWyden https://t.co/iLaoEM5QhD

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy View all posts by Rick Turoczy