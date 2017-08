I don’t really know what to say. And I hate that I may be the first one to share this news with you but I felt like you should know. Sam Blackman, cofounder and CEO of Elemental, has passed away. He was 41.

This is such an incredible loss on so many fronts. I don’t really have words right now.

For more information, please read “Elemental CEO Sam Blackman dies suddenly at age 41” and “AWS Elemental’s Sam Blackman dies at 41.”

Like this: Like Loading...