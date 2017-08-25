Looking for help with more diverse talent at your tech company? Look to forEach, not ScoutSavvy

As the Portland startup community works against the unfortunately predominant homogenous tech culture to take advantage of the opportunities availed by more diverse and inclusive teams, many companies are struggling to find ways of attracting and engaging with more diverse talent. A number of companies have sprung up to assist in this pursuit. Among them, ScoutSavvy. But if you’re looking for their help, you’ll want to search under their new name: forEach.

We are a diversity-focused tech talent agency.

Our mission is to help tech companies build a better future with diversity.

Our name forEach is a nod to our nerdy tendencies. It refers to a control flow statement for traversing items in a collection, in place of a statement. Although the syntax differs from language to language, the basic structure is:

for each item in collection:

do something to item

forEach is how we think about diversity in tech.

For each person, no matter what they look like or where they come from, identify what makes them special, then find the best jobs for them.