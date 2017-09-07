PDX Maker Week starts this weekend. Can you, ahem, make it?

You’ve no doubt heard that Portland is a city of makers. Even if they’re not doing it professionally, it seems that we have a ton of folks who are mucking around with making things. Be it the latest technology — like 3D printing — or more traditional forms of making, we’ve got it in droves. And there’s no better gathering to showcase that than PDX Maker Week.

Taking place September 9-17, 2017 (yes, that makes it more than a week), the series of events features opportunities for everyone from experienced makers to people who are simply maker curious. And it wraps up with the biggest annual maker event in town, Portland Mini Maker Faire.

For more information or to register for events, visit PDX Maker Week.

