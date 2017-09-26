Accelerating growth: XXcelerate Fund opens application for inaugural XXcelerator cohort

If you’re just getting started or at a concept stage for your company, there are any number of resources available to help your startup. But what if you’re further along and challenges like ramping up marketing and sales have a higher priority than pitching your concept? That’s where a new growth stage accelerator from XXcelerate Fund hopes to help. Meet XXcelerator.

The XXcelerator provides the education, mentorship, peer support and accountability that women entrepreneurs need to succeed. This intensive 12 month business building program was designed by women entrepreneur, for women entrepreneurs, and is supported and backed by the best mentors, teachers and comes with access to the resources and help you need at this critical stage in your business growth.

Sound interesting? Applications are open until October 17, 2017. Participants will be selected by October 27 and the cohort will start on November 3.

Fewer than 30 companies will be selected to participate. Participants receive 12 months of structured mentoring. There is no investment or equity exchanged for this accelerator. Tuition to participate is $500 and scholarships are available.

For more information or to apply, visit XXcelerate Fund: XXcelerator.

Like this: Like Loading...