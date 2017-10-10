REMINDER: 4K 4Charity Run takes place October 12, 2017

If my Instagram feed is any indication, a number of you just spent the last weekend running in the Portland Marathon. So this may be a little early to pound the pavement again. But trust that I’m only asking you to get back on the road because it’s for a good cause. It’s time for another 4K 4Charity Run.

This important event, created by Elemental Technologies as a fundraiser for local charities, has taken on even more importance to our community with the recent loss of Elemental cofounder and civic leader Sam Blackman.

Adam Schmidt, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Leyard and Planar, captured that sentiment in a recent post.

Sam, Elemental and the many sponsors aren’t just looking for token acknowledgment. Portland is a town that sees through that. We want real change for our kids and future generations. I have two elementary aged boys, just like Sam, and I want their hometown to provide all it can for them and those who need special services. I’m so proud of the work Elemental and so many others have done since this run series started – more than $450,000 USD in gross proceeds have benefited non-profit organizations. That is an effort worth furthering! I call on all Portland-area business leaders to get involved in this effort – and more! There is so much we as the tech business community can do to impact change, as Sam did. Give your employees support and encouragement to step away from the office early on October 12 and come down to the Fun Run. The benefit to your business will be clear in the appreciation your people will have for being part of a movement that gives and gives and gives.

The run takes place at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on October 12, 2017. Start time is 3:00PM. Donations for most participants begin at $20. Children are welcome, as well. An afterparty follows.

For more information or to register to participate, please visit 4K 4Charity Run.

Like this: Like Loading...