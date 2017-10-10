Looking for a job in Portland?

As the summer begins to fade into the nine months of rain, a lot of folks are buckling down on the job search front. Luckily, there are a bunch of companies hiring. So if you’re looking for a gig in Portland, look no further than the Silicon Florist job board.
- App Camp For Girls is seeking an Executive Director
- AskNicely wants to hire an Inside Sales Rep – SaaS and a VP, Customer Success & Advocacy
- Cloudability is looking for a Senior Operations Engineer, a Senior Software Engineer, and a Senior Software Engineer – Java
- CrowdStreet needs an Implementation Specialist
- Gather Fitness is seeking a Senior Interface Engineer
- Prialto wants an Associate Engagement Manager
- Stackery is looking for a Full Stack Node.js Engineer
- TerraStride could use a Full Stack Web Developer
- Umpqua Bank needs a Content Manager
Not seeing what you need? Feel free to post your profile and let the employers find you. (It’s free.)