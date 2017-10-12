Interested in a different take on startup education? Meet Happy Startup School Portland

As motivations for startups and more sustainable business models continue to evolve, there are an equal number of organizations rethinking the support structures for those founders and their businesses. One of those organizations has been working on the problem for half a decade. And they’ll be in Portland tonight. Meet Happy Startup School Portland.

Launched in the UK in 2012, The Happy Startup School has grown from a small meetup in London to a global community of purpose-driven founders, creatives and leaders that regularly gather to inspire each other and have the conversations that matter. They run experiences and programs that set people on the right path, where money and meaning meet. For our first event we are also lucky enough to have Laurence McCahill and Carlos Saba, founders of the Happy Startup School with us, as they pass through on their way to Alptitude USA – their week-long retreat for changemakers at Mount Hood that takes place October 15-22.

The event takes place tonight, October 12, 2017, from 6:00PM-8:00PM. It will be held at the McMenamins Kennedy School in the Boiler Room Bar.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Happy Startup School Portland.

Like this: Like Loading...