Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Kathryn Brown

Kathryn is the founder and CEO of ScoutSavvy. She was an early employee at Techstars company DailyBurn (acquired by IAC), where she lead content strategy and growth strategy for a community of more than 2 million members.

As a graduate of Epicodus code school, she recruited female developers to increase the gender diversity of the engineering team at DevelopmentNow while working there as a web developer. This work inspired her to build recruiting software at scale.

She has a B.A. in Women’s Studies from the University of Southern Maine, where she studied corporate social responsibility and philanthropy while interning at the Maine Women’s Fund.

Since beginning ScoutSavvy, she has won the 2017 Company of the Year: Pre-revenue Award at the Oregon Technology Awards, and was a finalist for the Top Social Impact Startups for the 2017 Bend Venture Conference. She recently appeared in the documentary The Chasing Grace Project about women in technology.

I’m working on my startup, training for my first Ironman triathlon, raising money through my Fund Female Founders campaign, and running an international wine business. Sometimes I rest, but not usually.

I’m here for the fresh air and Oregon chardonnay 🙂

