Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Tracy Thomas

Tracy is a Program Management and Operations leader who is currently available to the market. She was most recently Senior Director, Global Field Operations at Jive Software, until Jive’s acquisition by a private equity firm eliminated her group.

Tracy has a background in software development and project management in business areas including embedded software, solutions for the military, outsourced software development, and social business software. She also has a degree in particle physics, so if you need a break from software, you can try her with some questions about the Large Hadron Collider.

Tracy holds a BS in Physics from the University of California, San Diego and a Ph.D. in Physics from Northwestern University.

What are you up to?

I chair the Technology Association of Oregon Project Management Community. We bring technical Project Managers together to network, improve their skills, and learn from industry experts.

I am passionate about helping people gain confidence in themselves and advance in their careers. I do formal mentoring through Everwise and Portland Women in Tech, and informal mentoring whenever I have the chance.

Additionally, I’m helping start a Portland chapter of the Upward women’s executive network. We are just getting going, and plan to launch in April 2018.

Why Portland?

My husband and I moved to Portland, sight unseen for me, straight after grad school, with the caveat that we’d try it out and move somewhere else if we didn’t like it. That was 20 years ago.

I love the small city aspect of Portland. I frequent the Portland Farmers Market at PSU and grow some of my own vegetables and herbs. I can be found at pubs in SE Portland, most frequently at Lucky Lab on Hawthorne with my dogs. I have too many favorite restaurants to list, but the ones I love the most are casual places that use fresh, seasonal ingredients creatively.

Links

