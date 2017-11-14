Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Russell Cree





Russell Cree is an experienced entrepreneur, and brand builder. A third generation Oregonian, Russell has successfully founded, operated, and grown multiple businesses. He is a pioneer in health and fitness delivery through the IoT and SaaS. Russell has worked with startups to develop ventures from concept to a profitable enterprise.

As a professional level cyclist in his younger days, Russell recognizes teamwork and strategy as his core values. When he is not working, Russell can be found pedaling through the West Hills or Portland, hiking in the Gorge, or at a cafe in the Pearl District.

I work with founders as a strategic advisor for growth, capital, and M&A. Focusing on businesses that participate in the athletic and outdoor industry (brands, retailers, distributors, technology, suppliers, etc), I have been fortunate to work with iconic and disruptive ventures.

I love the Pacific Northwest, and all that Portland has to offer. Sure, it’s going through some changes—maybe a little more traffic than I’d like—but this is a great place for athletic and outdoor, both for industry and lifestyle. So many great things to explore in all directions.

