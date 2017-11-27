Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Dave Allen





Bio

A long-time professional musician, Dave moved over to the music technology and digital strategy world two and a half decades ago. He has worked at eMusic.com, Intel, Nemo Design, North, Beats By Dre, and Apple Music on the Artist Relations team. As an Adjunct Lecturer, Dave taught Digital Strategy classes at the University of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest College of Art. He is a public speaker, an Influencer on LinkedIn, and a writer. After leaving Apple, Dave moved back to North taking the position of Director, Artist Advocacy at North Music.

What are you up to?

Having returned to North, I have been very busy ramping up North Music, a new business arm of North, Inc. I also just embarked on co-writing a book with his very talented friend Roy Christopher, a Media Theorist. We intend to dissect the past and the present of the music and tech industry’s machinations, especially its effects on upcoming musicians.

I recently gave two talks at the Reeperbahn Conference in Hamburg, Germany, and gave a talk and sat on a panel at the SanFran MusicTech Summit in San Francisco, CA. My next public appearances are in Copenhagen, Denmark, at the Suburban Summit, and at the SXSW Music Conference in March 2018.

Why Portland?

I moved to Portland 18 years ago to join Intel. I had been a frequent visitor to the city on music-related endeavors and had come to love the lifestyle Portland offered. Having miles of trails on my doorstep is amazing. (Literally, as I live in the Southwest Hills.) The ocean is within a 90 minute drive, and a similar drive gets you up to Mt Hood for snowboarding.

Also, the city’s restaurant scene is beyond! I frequent Nonna and DOC on 30th and Killingsworth Street, and Renata on SE 6th and SE Main.

These days I don’t hang out much, although you will occasionally see me at many of our multiple music venues. For many years I’ve told myself I should set up a ‘Salon’ of sorts, inviting interesting guests to talk over dinner at my house. I can’t decide if this is far too pretentious or not. Maybe it will surface in 2018. Stay tuned.

Links

My social links can be found at http://iamdaveallen.com/

Interested in being featured?

