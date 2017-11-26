Cyber Monday sale: Job posts on Silicon Florist are 75% off

You’re building an awesome company. And to continue to do that, you need awesome talent. But you’re a startup. So you need to make the most of every dollar. Trust me. I totally get it. That’s why I’m getting in on the whole Cyber Monday craze and giving you a ridiculous discount on the Silicon Florist job board.

So in honor Cyber Monday 2017, please feel free use the discount code “cybermonday2017” at checkout and garner 75% off of your purchase. For any purchase. On Monday. And on Monday only. Cyber Monday. When you buy stuff online.

Is that discount for any job posting? Sigh. Yes. Because I’ve gone Cyber Monday crazy. But only on Cyber Monday. Not whatever-we-all-it Tuesday. Just Cyber Monday. Buy one job? 75% off. Buy three jobs? 75% off. Buy 10 jobs? 75% off.

(And I honestly recommend that last one. Because bulk buys never expire. So you can buy them now and save them. That’s like doing future you a favor. And your company a favor. And making a smart investment. Because a discount on a bulk post of 10 jobs is 75% off of 33% off of the typical single job price which is… um… it’s uh… 75… carry the two… nevermind! It’s savings. Lots of savings. Like buying 10 job postings for the price of less than two. But you know, whatever. It’s your money. Spend it how you see fit. I’m not the boss of you.)

But you have to hurry. Like many things on the internet, this will only last for a brief moment in time. Hahaha. Who am I kidding? Stuff on the internet never goes away. But this discount will. I think. I mean, if I set it up correctly. And while betting on my ineptitude is always a fairly safe bet, I would recommend you take advantage of this immediately. On the off chance I did it right.

Because honestly, I just wrote this post because I wanted to use the word “cyber” in a headline. Well, and a discount code. Also? Cyber.

Post to the Silicon Florist job board.

