Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Patrick Curtain

Patrick has been a background element of the Portland Startup scene since the 90’s. From MediaRewards and a stint in Pelicanware (Newton!) to CallPrint and other debacles. He was often founding engineer and mentor to the teams formed.

While many found time to meet up, write books, and attend events, Patrick raised a family and was buried under life’s obligations. He always wondered how the rest had time to do so much!

What are you up to?

I took five years off to live as a recording and touring bassist. I am currently abroad, managing development for Young Capital in Amsterdam.

Why Portland?

It’s simply the most warm and helpful region of the world that I’ve had the pleasure of finding.

